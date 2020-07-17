THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER: New Premiere Date Could Be Announced Soon; WANDAVISION Still On Track

A number of sites have now confirmed that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier won't premiere as planned this August, but a new date could be announced soon. WandaVision , meanwhile, remains on track...

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was notable by its absence from a recent listing revealing what's coming to Disney+ this August, and it's now been confirmed by multiple outlets that the Marvel Studios TV series has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That was to be expected, though it did appear as if there was some hope following reports that the show just only nine days of shooting left and that work would resume as soon as this month.

According to Entertainment Weekly, "If all goes well, a new premiere will be announced soon." With The Mandalorian season two coming to the streaming service in October, it's hard to say when The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will actually be slotted in (especially if it needs to follow Black Widow, a prevailing theory among many fans right now).

Deadline, meanwhile, has shared a positive update about WandaVision, stating that the show "remains on track for its previously set October premiere date." We're guessing that mention of October is a typo as Disney has previously confirmed that the show is scheduled for a December debut.

Like the rest of Phase 4, it was inevitable that these TV shows would be hit by delays, but this comes at a bad time for Disney+, especially when it's sorely lacking in terms of original content.

We'll keep you guys updated.