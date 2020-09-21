THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Now Appears To Be Confirmed For 2021 Release On Disney+

Filming on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier recently resumed in Atlanta, Georgia, and while the signs have all been pointing to a 2021 premiere, that appears to have now been confirmed by Disney+...

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was originally scheduled to debut on Disney+ last month, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible, and the series is only just now finishing shooting. While some fans have been holding out hope it could arrive on the streaming service this year, it appears as if a 2021 debut has finally been confirmed.

As spotted by ComicBook.com, an updated landing page for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ lists the Marvel Studios series as "Coming 2021."

This isn't a surprise, and was to be expected after a Disney+ promo shown during the Emmys mentioned only that the show would be "Coming Soon." Now, it appears as if the plan is for WandaVision to launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe's move to the small screen, and given how great that teaser was, that's definitely not a bad thing.

However, you have to believe that, in an ideal world, Kevin Feige and company probably would have chosen to kick things off with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, especially as the series picks up with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and introduces a new Captain America.

Honestly, we're lucky to even be getting WandaVision this year, so it is what it is at this stage!