THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Reportedly Resumes Shooting In The Czech Republic

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has reportedly resumed production in the Czech Republic, a sign that work on the delayed Disney+ TV series is finally nearing its end. Find out more details right here...

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was supposed to premiere back in August, and based on the rumoured premiere date, we should have been watching the finale sometime this week! Unfortunately, work on the series hasn't been completed thanks to COVID-19, but it appears that production might now be close to reaching its end.

We know that shooting has been taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, for a number of weeks now, but it seems the cast and crew have finally returned to the Czech Republic.

Fandíme Filmu, a website in the Czech Republic, has revealed on Facebook that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is shooting in Prague, and it's mentioned that cameras will be rolling from yesterday through to October 23rd. Assuming that's then a wrap, the series could still premiere in 2020, but it seems far more likely it will now be pushed into 2021.

It all boils down to whether the show has to come after Black Widow, a movie that's now set to arrive in theaters next May. If that's the case, we may be waiting until next summer for this one.

Here's the translated Facebook post:

"'Marvel is shooting its anticipated miniseries The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Czech Republic from today. We don't know yet if the main stars will be attending, however there's a full stunt team ready to put on superhero costumes and get into action on the streets. The actual shooting should take place from 6 to 23 October, with certainty in (the Prague's) Old Town, the New City and the Lesser Town. It will be filmed during the day, sometimes at night. So keep your eyes peeled, and if you photograph anything interesting on your travels through Prague's city centre, be sure to let us know 🙂''

This is definitely a positive step, so here's hoping we get an official update from Marvel Studios soon!