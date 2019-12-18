 THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Set Photo Reveals Sebastian Back In Costume As Bucky
A newly revealed photo from the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier shows Sebastian Stan back in costume as Bucky and he's looking like a total badass following his makeover after Avengers: Endgame...

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is currently shooting and we now have a brand new set photo from the first of Marvel's Disney+ TV shows. It's not the greatest shot but, as you can see below, Sebastian Stan has been spotted with his new haircut and costume as Bucky and he looks awesome! 

As you might expect, the hero still has his Wakandan arm but his updated suit, while pretty basic, is exactly what you'd expect Bucky to wear and not all that different to what we see in the comic books. 

Set photos from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have been few and far between but this hopefully means we'll get to see more from the series in the coming weeks (production will likely take a break over the holiday season). After all, fans are understandably anxious to see The Falcon and U.S. Agent.

Check out the newly revealed image below and stay tuned for more on the show as we have it.


