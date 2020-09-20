THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Set Photos Offer A Detailed Look At Sebastian Stan's New Bucky Outfit

More hi-res photos from the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have found their way online, this time revealing our best look yet at Bucky on his bike in his new costume (with that Wakandan arm).

Cameras are rolling on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Atlanta, Georgia, and that means another batch of set photos from the Disney+ series have arrived courtesy of Just Jared.

It's obviously great to take a closer look at the costume Sebastian Stan's Bucky will don when he returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though it's that arm which really jumps out at us. As you can see, it's the same Wakandan model we saw in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and not the version in the banner above (with a white star on it).

That either never made it past the concept art change, or Bucky will get another upgrade at some point.

If you take a look at the set photos, there appears to be some sort of technologically advanced screen on Bucky's bike which make fans have wondered could be tied to Wakanda in some way. However, given the recent, tragic death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, it feels a tad too soon to be including Easter Eggs like that regardless of what Marvel Studios does with his character.

Check out these photos from the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier below:

