THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Set Photos Offer Our Best Look Yet At Bucky's New Costume

A whole new batch of set photos from Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have surfaced online, offering our best look yet at Bucky Barnes' slick new costume and golden Wakandan-engineered arm.

With filming having resumed on Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Just Jared has shared a fresh set of photos from the set of the upcoming Marvel Studios-produced miniseries that will star Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the lead roles as they do their best to fill the massive shoes left behind by their retired friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Plot details remain under wraps, but the miniseries is expected to run six episodes and will be a global adventure as the two heroes partner up with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) to stop a new conspiracy hatched by the notorious Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

Sebastian Stan was seen masking up in between takes on the set of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier last night in Georgia - see the new pics! https://t.co/GYT7OK20oP — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 26, 2020

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of many upcoming Marvel Studios-produced Disney+ miniseries and will star Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame), Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame), Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War), Emily VanCamp (Captain America: Civil War), Wyatt Russell (Overlord), Adepero Oduye (The Big Short), Desmond Chiam (The Shannara Chronicles), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within), and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl).

Primetime Emmy-nominee Kari Skogland (The Punisher) is directing the six-episode miniseries with Malcolm Spellman (Empire) serving as showrunner.

While it was initially slated to debut this past August, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now expected to premiere in 2021, exclusively on Disney+.