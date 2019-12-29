THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Set Photos Reveal A Visit To Iconic X-MEN Location Madripoor

Some new photos from the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier reveal that the X-Men crossovers are already beginning as at least some of the action will take place in Madripoor! Read on for details...

Forge



Tony Stark may be gone, but Forge is a mutant who is more than capable of filling that void. His mutant power is to innately comprehend technology and build anything he can think of.



That's something which could serve the X-Men well and might just explain how they end up with such impressive technology, suits, and jets (not to mention something like Cerebro).

Bishop



The MCU has introduced the concept of time-travel, and that's where Bishop could come in. Hailing from a desolate future ruled by the Sentinels, he's been branded with an "M," and could be the one who puts the X-Men on a mission to change their fate.



That gives the mutants something to fight for in a world where The Avengers still assemble to tackle other world-ending threats.

Beast



There are still a lot of very smart people in the MCU, but Beast is a Tony Stark-level genius and a character who could join the likes of Bruce Banner and Shuri in coming up with ideas to help save the universe.



As an Avenger in the comics, Beast is also someone who could bridge the gap between the two teams (here's hoping he doesn't end up being a werewolf this time, though).

Moira MacTaggert



Once upon a time, Moira MacTaggert wouldn't have made the cut in a list like this, but the recent Powers of X and House of X comics have made it clear just how important she is.



Her multiple lives could easily be addressed in the MCU, and might explain why this iteration of the X-Men is so different to what's come before and why they've seemingly been in hiding up until now.

Magneto



Yes, Magneto has been done to death at this point, but there's still a lot of potential for the character on the big screen and he doesn't necessarily need to be portrayed as a villain.



He would make an amazing big bad for the entire MCU. but seeing him lead the X-Men alongside Charles Xavier would be a blast and very different to what we've seen on screen before now.

Kate Pryde



Also known as Kitty Pryde and Shadowcat, Kate Pryde is more powerful than she's given credit for, and her now role as the leader of the Marauders would be incredible to see in the MCU.



The X-Men taking to the seas is a huge departure from the previous X-Men movies, and if Marvel Studios is planning to put the focus on a number of teams, Kate leading this group is a must.

Rogue



Rogue didn't really make much of an impact in those early Bryan Singer films, and was never portrayed as being anywhere near as powerful as her comic book counterpart.



However, a version of the hero capable of going toe to toe with Captain Marvel would make for a jaw-dropping sight, and you have to believe that we can rely on Marvel Studios to deliver a proper version of this fan-favourite character.

Gambit



You can't have Rogue without Gambit, and while we'll likely never get a solo movie for the Cajun hero at this point (which isn't exactly the end of the world), he should definitely be part of the next iteration of the X-Men.



Visually, there's an awful lot you can do with a mutant like this and both his backstory and flirtation with villainy - he's been aligned with both Mister Sinister and Apocalypse - would be very exciting to delve into.

Proteus



Moira MacTagger's insane son, Proteus is a mutant with the power to warp the fabric of reality itself. However, he needs to jump from body to body in order to stay alive as his abilities quickly burn out those he inhabits.



An unexpected choice of villain for the X-Men reboot, you need only look at the Ultimate X-Men comics to see what a huge amount of potential Proteus has to threaten not just these heroes but the entire MCU.

Juggernaut



We got to meet a new version of The Juggernaut in Deadpool 2, but he was only really there to give Colossus someone to hit and the sequel didn't really have enough time to explore his fascinating background.



For starters, he's Charles Xavier's stepbrother, and while he's not actually a mutant, he's been tied to them from the start. His link to Cyttorak means that he could actually be a pivotal part of the mystical side of the MCU as well.

Wolverine



It goes without saying that Wolverine needs to become part of the MCU, especially as concepts like Weapon X and Adamantium will have ramifications for many franchises.



Logan, himself, though definitely deserves a slightly more comic accurate portrayal on the big screen, and as a one-time leader of the team, he can do more than just slice and dice his way through the bad guys.

X-Man



An Omega-level mutant genetically created by Mr. Sinister from the "Age of Apocalypse" timeline, X-Man is another character we could meet if this iteration of the franchise is going to delve into the concepts of time-travel and the Multiverse.



We don't know whether Marvel Studios will explore a mutant vs. human conflict or mutant vs. mutant, but if it's the latter, then X-Man will definitely pose a significant threat to the team.

Captain Britain



We're huge fans of both Brian Braddock and Psylocke, but neither of them are on this list. Instead, we want to see Betsy Braddock take on the Captain Britain mantle just like in the Excalibur series that's currently on sale from Marvel Comics.



Captain Britain is linked to the bizarre realm of "Otherworld" (which could be introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and, if you've read Betsy Braddock's earlier adventures, you'll know what a great character she is.

Storm



We'd rather not see Storm marry Black Panther in the MCU, but exploring her African heritage is long overdue at this point and she could actually be connected to Wakanda in some form.



Regardless, Storm is an absolute powerhouse and if anyone is capable of putting the X-Men on the map, it's Ororo Munroe and her powers because this shared world has never seen anything like it!

Marrow



Marrow is often overlooked, and while she's one of the most unique looking mutants you'll find on this list, it's those she often aligns herself with who would really be a gamechanger for the MCU.



Just imagine learning that the Morlocks have been living beneath New York City all this time. That would show a vastly different side to the idea of what it means to be a mutant, and would emphasise what those who look different go through.

Nightcrawler



We've seen a couple of different versions of Nightcrawler now, but he's never really been used as more than someone who can enhance the odd action scene.



In fact, we've never really got to see his personality, and that's a must for the MCU. Even more interesting, however, would be delving into his religious beliefs and what that means for him as both a superhero and a mutant.

Emma Frost



Emma Frost is an underrated character, and an argument could definitely be made that her relationship with Cyclops is vastly more interesting that his romance with Jean Grey.



Taking that aside, though, whether we get the villainous or heroic version of the White Queen, she's a master manipulator, an absolute powerhouse, and a mutant who might just change everything in the MCU.

Magik



We know that the Scarlet Witch will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and that's because WandaVision is going to delve into the magical side of her abilities.



Another character who can't control her abilities and who has often worked with the Sorcerer Supreme is Magik, and getting to explore Limbo and her teleportation powers would potentially make for some mind-blowing adventures.

Namor The Submariner



Namor the Submariner is a character we're all desperate to see on the big screen, and while Black Panther II feels like a logical place to introduce him, the X-Men franchise could also work.



Namor is, after all, a mutant, and seeing the team attempt to track him down in Atlantis would provide a unique new spin on their adventures and could give the anti-hero an entirely new purpose as a superhero in this shared world.

Iceman



The decision to have Iceman come out as gay took comic book fans by surprise and was dismissed by many as a publicity stunt, especially as there had been no hints about him being anything other than straight for decades.



Regardless, the MCU is in dire need of more diversity and portraying Iceman as openly gay would be no bad thing for the X-Men. He's also a great character with some incredible superpowers, and those abilities would look great in the MCU.

Xorn



Putting aside all the convoluted nonsense about him pretending to be Magneto, Xorn is an intriguing character who just so happens to have a miniaturised star beneath that unique looking helmet.



As you might expect, that makes him massively powerful, and no matter whether he's portrayed in a heroic or villainous light, Xorn unleashing his powers on the MCU might be unlike anything we've seen before.

Vulcan



Professor X hasn't always done the right thing and that was evident from the fact that he covered up the existence of this team of X-Men, all of whom ended up dying during a mission he sent them on.



Vulcan would return years after his apparent death looking for revenge and as yet another member of the Summers family (which should definitely be explored when the X-Men are rebooted), the potential for him to make an impact is limitless.

Stacy X



Stacy X is a relatively obscure character who used her pheromone abilities to work as a prostitute. That's not likely to be something we see in a PG-13 X-Men movie, but what about the R-Rated Deadpool franchise?



We think heading down this route and introducing mutants like this would be fascinating, as it would show a very different side to what it means to be a mutant and the way some of them use their powers.

Kid Omega



One of only a handful of Omega level mutants, Quentin Quire has been both a hero and a villain, but his immense psychic abilities mean that he can turn the tide of any battle.



Something which was sorely missing from Fox's X-Men movies was a proper Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, so we'd love to see him as part of that group, giving the likes of Emma Frost and Jean Grey a run for their money in the process.

Sebastian Shaw



We met Sebastian Shaw and the Hellfire Club in X-Men: First Class, but that movie really didn't do a particularly good job of delving into both his motivations and those in the organisation he rules over as the Black King.



His power allows him to absorb all kinetic energy directed at him and turn it into greater physical strength and speed, and as someone who has fought with and against the X-Men, he's someone extremely capable of turning their world upside down.

Daken



The son of Wolverine is so twisted that his father ultimately had no other choice than to put him down for good by drowning him in a puddle. That very nearly broke Logan and tells you just how evil Daken could be.



He was sometimes conflicted, though, which we saw when he joined Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers. That would be great to see play out on screen, as would his relationship with his father.

Hope



Hope Summers was sent into the future with Cable as he attempted to protect the future of mutantkind. That was a tremendous series of adventures, and when the teenaged Hope arrived in the present, she caused The Avengers and X-Men to go to war.



That was due to her connection to the Phoenix Force and while we'd expect to see things play out differently on screen, Hope is still one of those characters who could shake things up both for the X-Men and wider MCU.

Longshot



He's not exactly a mutant, but Longshot is an extra dimensional rebel warrior created through genetic engineering so he definitely fits in with the rest of the X-Men!



The hero has amazingly good luck, as well as superhuman agility, and he's spent a lot of time on Mojoworld (we'll get to that a little later). This is a character who could help bridge the gap between the X-Men's Earth-based and cosmic adventures.

Dark Beast



So, we've got Beast, but what about Dark Beast? Hank McCoy's villainous counterpart from the "Age of Apocalypse" timeline, this version of the character is both terrifying and twisted in many, many ways.



If we do get to visit that alternate reality (something which would really help differentiate this franchise from what we've seen in the past), then Dark Beast is a must...especially if he sneakily takes Beast's place in a post-credits scene!

Marvel Girl



Considering the fact that Fox told the "Dark Phoenix Saga" twice (and badly both times), something tells us that the cosmic entity will remain on the shelf for the time being. That doesn't mean Jean Grey should suffer, of course!



Marvel Girl is a great character and it would be awesome to explore her and her powers without the shadow of the Phoenix looming. That could be used one day, of course, but lets get Jean right first.

Sabretooth



Another character squandered by Fox, it's about time Wolverine's greatest rival is brought to the big screen, especially as we'll almost certainly get a new solo movie starring Logan in the not too distant future.



The idea of Sabretooth visiting Wolverine on each of his birthdays to try and kill him is an original one, and seeing him battle the X-Men as he attempts to get his claws into Logan is an absolute must.

Banshee



We met a version of Banshee in X-Men: First Class, but his screentime was limited and by the time the sequel rolled around, he was dead and gone. It should really go without saying that he deserved better!



Banshee's daughter Siryn is another interesting character, and someone who served as a love interest to Deadpool for a time. She's a powerful hero in her own right, though, and this father/daughter duo could bring a lot to the franchise.

Onslaught



If Kevin Feige is already mulling over who the MCU's next big bad should be after Thanos, then Onslaught definitely wouldn't be a bad choice. In fact, his arrival could change everything we know about this shared world.



Born from the minds of Professor X and Magneto, this monstrous villain is damn near invincible and was responsible for sending the likes of The Avengers and Fantastic Four to a totally new universe!

Multiple Man



The movie starring James Franco is no longer happening but that doesn't mean this character - capable of creating countless versions of himself - shouldn't get the big screen treatment he deserves after X-Men: The Last Stand.



Multiple Man can be used in countless inventive ways and seeing as his dupes can sometimes take on personalities of their own, perhaps that solo outing could become a reality...one day.

Danger



It's about damn time we get to see a comic accurate version of the Danger Room, and if that leads to the emergence of Danger - a sentient creature who knows the X-Men better than they know themselves - then that's a bonus.



Danger started off as a villain and later became a hero. Looking at the wider MCU, though, it's fair to say that Danger could be tied to any number of characters, including Ultron. Who knows, perhaps it's through her that he'll make his return?

Mastermind



This founding member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants was instrumental in bringing out Jean Grey's Dark Phoenix side, and his telepathic illusionary powers make him a true force to be reckoned with.



Powers like this aren't new to the MCU but, unlike Mysterio, Mastermind is the real deal. If the Brotherhood are coming back to the big screen, then he needs to be part of it.

Fantomex



A fan-favourite character from the comics, Fantomex is a highly evolved and technologically advanced mutate, developed by the Weapon Plus program.



Wonderfully eccentric, Fantomex is a weird character who is skilled in misdirection and has a ship that is an extension of his nervous system named E.V.A. That may not sound like a game-changer for the MCU, but it would be damn cool to see him in live-action!

Cable



Josh Brolin's time in the MCU came to an end after Avengers: Endgame, but just because his time as Thanos is done and dusted, that doesn't mean he can't reprise the role of Cable in this shared world.



We've mentioned time-travel a few different times in this post, and Cable is a character who can fascilitate that. Marvel Studios just need to fix the silly rules introduced in Deadpool 2.

Nimrod



This advanced Sentinel from the "Days of Future Past" timeline recently took centre stage in the House of X and Powers of X comic books, which should show you just how much potential he has.



We need a new version of the Sentinels on the big screen (comic accurate, preferably), and Nimrod leading the charge with a robotic army taking aim at the mutants makes perfect sense.

Deadpool



Ryan Reynolds is bound to reprise the role of the Merc with the Mouth in the MCU, and it's been heavily hinted that the character's franchise will remain R-Rated moving forward.



That's good news, but we'd love to also see a PG-13 Deadpool appear in the other X-Men franchises, further connecting him to the MCU and finally interacting with certain characters...like Wolverine!

Mister Sinister



Fox tackled pretty much every major X-Men villain over the past two decades, but someone who never got his due - despite some big hints - was the terrifying Mister Sinister.



Delightfully crazy and obsessed with the Summers bloodline, Sinister is a geneticist and immortal who would be the perfect choice of bad guy for the reboot. We just hope Marvel Studios has Bryan Cranston on speed dial!

Mojo



What if Marvel Studios wants to get really weird with the new X-Men franchise? You see, Mojo hails from Mojoworld, a planet in another dimension (there's that Multiverse again) who produces movies and TV shows to keep his people entertained.



That's led to him using the X-Men in some of his "reality" TV shows, and he's an extremely nasty piece of work who would pose a unique new challenge to the team. Now, if only a certain other space faring team will get involved...

Sauron



Another rather bizarre character, Karl Lykos is essentially an energy vampire who is forced to absorb the life out of victims to survive. If he absorbs the life of a mutant, he transforms into the were-pterodactyl Sauron.



Oh, and did we mention that he calls the Savage Land home? That's a location which has been unexplored on the big screen and meeting a deadly Sauron who rules over it could be very cool indeed.

Cassandra Nova



Cassandra Nova is the insane twin sister of Charles Xavier and her machinations in both Grant Morrison's New X-Men and Joss Whedon's Astonishing X-Men presented some of the biggest challenges the heroes ever faced.



Seeing her terrorise the X-Men would be, well, not fun, but certainly edge of your seat viewing! She's probably not a villain suitable for the first movie, but it would be a great shame if she's not introduced somewhere down the line.

Cyclops



Cyclops has never received the treatment he deserves on the big screen, and it's about time we get to see this formidable leader of the X-Men help lead mutants into a new tomorrow.



Whether Marvel Studios goes down the route of making him a radical or just someone who stands up for what's right (we'd prefer the latter), Scott Summers deserves the chance to shine...meeting his dad and the Starjammers would be a bonus!

Kid Gladiator



He's certainly not the MCU's greatest creation and his presence tends to grate a little, but Kid Gladiator becoming part of this team would potentially tie this new X-Men franchise into the wider Marvel Cosmic Universe.



After all, if Kid Gladiator was mistakenly identified as a mutant only for us to learn that he's actually an alien and part of the Shi'ar Empire, the X-Men's world would be expanded in a potentially jaw-dropping way.

Stepford Cuckoos



These powerful telepaths are the cloned daughters of Emma Frost and when they combine their psychic abilities, they're an absolute forced to be reckoned with.



An underwhelming version of this trio appeared in The Gifted but there's so much more that could be done with them as Marvel Studios starts delving into what it means to have powers like these in the MCU.

Apocalypse



The cartoonish version of Apocalypse we got back in 2016 is best off being forgotten, and it goes without saying that Marvel Studios would likely create an amazing looking version similar to Thanos.



That aside, though, and Apocalypse is obviously an immensely powerful bad guy who could easily bring together both the X-Men and Avengers. Alternatively, seeing the mutants battle him in the future would also be a thrilling new turn for this franchise.

Professor X



Well, it goes without saying really, doesn't it? Professor X may have received his fair share of screentime over the years but there's an awful lot Fox failed to do with the character, particularly in regards to exploring some of his moral ambiguity.



Well, it goes without saying really, doesn't it? Professor X may have received his fair share of screentime over the years but there's an awful lot Fox failed to do with the character, particularly in regards to exploring some of his moral ambiguity.

That's something we've seen a lot of in the current line of X-Men comics, and bringing that iteration of Charles to the big screen would be no bad thing as he's at his most interesting when you can't quite tell whether he's on the side of the angels.



