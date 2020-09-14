THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Set Photos Reveal Sharon Carter And The Return Of Batroc The Leaper

With cameras once again rolling on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier , new set videos give us a new look at the returning Sharon Carter and the villainous Batroc the Leaper. Check them out after the jump...

Recently, we've been treated to a number of set videos from the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but we finally have some HD shots of key cast members in the Disney+ series. Thanks to Just Jared, we now know that Georges St-Pierre is set to make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Batroc, a character we first met in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Desmond Chiam's undisclosed character was also spotted, while Emily VanCamp was looking very smart as the returning Sharon Carter who we're assuming will be an ally to Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the show.

These photos don't reveal a huge amount about what's to come in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but these ties to the 2014 Captain America movie are bound to be welcomed by fans, and there will no doubt be a lot of theories regarding what role Sharon and Batroc will play in proceedings.

Regardless, it's great to get a new look at the delayed Disney+ series, even if is an unofficial one!

Check out the set photos by following the link below: