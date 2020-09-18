THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Set Photos Show Sebastian Stan's Bucky Back By His Motorcycle

Sebastian Stan has been spotted on the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier , and it appears as if Bucky will be getting back on a motorcycle in the Disney+ TV series. Check them out after the jump...

With work on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier resuming in Atlanta, Georgia, photos from the set of the Disney+ TV series continue finding their way online.

The latest show Sebastian Stan's Bucky seemingly getting ready to get back on a motorcycle. As fans on social media have pointed out, this brings back memories of Captain America: Civil War when the former HYDRA assassin was being pursued by Black Panther and the C.I.A.

It makes sense for there to be some motorcycle action in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and this also brings back memories of the comic books. Sam Wilson, meanwhile, is going to be able to take flight thanks to his trusty wings, so it's doubtful he'll have a similar ride to this one in the show.

As of right now, it doesn't appear as if the series will premiere on Disney+ this year as planned, with the signs all pointing to it slipping into next year (Marvel Studios still needs to head back to Prague to finish the scenes which were being shot when they were closed down by the pandemic).

Check out these The Falcon and The Winter Soldier set photos below:

