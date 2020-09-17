THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER: Set Report Points To Erin Kellyman Possibly Playing Songbird

There have been rumblings for a while now that Thunderbolts member Songbird will be part of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier , but one fan's findings from the set of the show may have confirmed that...

Photos and videos from the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have started finding their way online over the past week or so, with one lot revealing that Captain America: The Winter Soldier star Georges St-Pierre spotted back in costume as the villainous Batroc the Leaper.

Now, Murphy's Multiverse has shared an account of what one Altanta, Georgia local spotted this past Tuesday in Atlanta Park. Marvel Studios was reportedly shooting a scene with St-Pierre, Desmond Chiam, and Solo: A Star Wars Story actress Erin Kellyman (her role in proceedings has been a mystery for a while).

The site explains that, "Georges was filming in a park standing with Desmond by a bench, while Erin sat between them on the back of the bench with her feet on the seat. He could not hear any dialogue but said that Erin’s character used some kind of power, unclear how, to impress the two. The power involved extras near them in a field stopping, simultaneously looking at the phones, looking up, and all walking towards them in a group and as if in a trance."

While Kellyman wasn't in a costume, these powers sound very similar to Songbird, a character we've heard will be part of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier for a while now. '

A group of female villains have been spotted on set in the past, and it's likely this iteration of the character will be part of "The Grapplers" at this point in her supervillain career. Hopefully, the door is left open to the possibility of her returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe somewhere down the line in her Songbird persona as a member of the Thunderbolts.

What do you guys think?