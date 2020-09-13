THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Set Video Reveals U.S. Agent's Brutal Fighting Style As Captain America

Steve Rogers is no longer the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Captain America, and his replacement - John Walker - clearly has a far more brutal fighting style than his predecessor based on this set video...

Cameras are once again rolling on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Atlanta, Georgia, and another video from the set of the Disney+ TV series has now found its way online. As you can see below, it shows Wyatt Russell's John Walker/Captain America as he battles two unknown female villains (?).

Watching this, it's apparent that U.S. Agent's fighting style is much different to what we saw from Steve Rogers as he smashes his shield into the face of his foes and starts choking one of them.

This brutal style is to be expected from the unhinged Walker, and chances are he's just as dangerous in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he is in the comic books. Right now, we have no idea whether this U.S. Agent will be a full-blown villain or someone who goes on to be an anti-hero.

Either way, his "Captain America" is clearly going to bring a very different feel to this shared world, and our first proper look at him in action in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier can't get here soon enough. When that will happen is hard to say, especially with no first premiere date in place right now.

Check out the set video in the player below:

