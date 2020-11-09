THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Set Video Shows U.S. Agent Battling An Unknown Foe

Shooting has resumed on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Atlanta, Georgia, and a new set video shows Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent in action and wielding Captain America's shield. Check it out...

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has resumed shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, and it appears as if Wyatt Russell is back in action as John Walker/U.S. Agent. As you can see, he's wielding Captain America's shield (likely because he's the government's top choice to take over from Steve Rogers).

This scene looks extremely similar to one shot back in March, so chances are some reshoots are taking place or additional sequences are being added to the Disney+ series.

There have been conflicting reports about how much work is left to be done on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but we've heard that an entire subplot has been removed pertaining to some sort of airborne virus; as you might expect, that isn't necessarily overly appropriate in this COVID-19 era. Regardless, the hope is that the show will still debut on the streaming service in 2020.

U.S. Agent certainly looks pretty badass in action, and with it seemingly inevitable that The Falcon will be the new Captain America by the time all is said and done, we don't know what the future holds in store for John Walker after his time with the shield ends. Hopefully, he can stick around in some way.

Check out the video below:

