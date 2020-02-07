THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Set Videos Feature A Team-Up Between Captain America And Bucky

More videos from the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have been shared online (back when shooting was taking place), and these see Captain America/U.S. Agent teaming up with Bucky. Check them out!

It's been a while since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was shooting, but some more videos from the set of the Marvel Studios series have been shared on YouTube by Charles Murphy.

While we have seen this fight from a distance before now, this two minutes of behind the scenes footage reveals a much closer look at the action as Wyatt Russell's John Walker/Captain America (U.S. Agent?) teams up with Sebastian Stan's Bucky to face off with both a SWAT team and an unknown female villain many fans are convinced could be tied to the Grapplers in some way.

It looks like this is somehow tied to the G20 Summit taking place in New York City in 2023, an event it seems will be pivotal to the events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Common sense says that those world leaders will come under fire from Baron Zemo as he...well, we're still not entirely sure what his plan is in the Disney+ series as plot details are being kept under wraps!

These videos also appear to confirm that the new Captain America is fighting on the side of the angels, though speculation continues running rampant that he'll somehow fall under Zemo's control.

We'll have to wait and see, but you can check out these set videos below:



















