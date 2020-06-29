THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Star Anthony Mackie Compares Disney+ Series To A Six-Hour Movie

We still don't really know what to expect from the Marvel Studios TV shows coming to Disney+, but The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has made it clear they will be just like the movies.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is (hopefully) still coming our way this August, and with the series establishing a new Captain America for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's definitely going to be unmissable for fans of this shared work. However, based on what we saw from the likes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Runaways, just how different will these TV shows be from the films?

During a recent interview with Variety, The Falcon actor Anthony Mackie made it clear that the first true Marvel Studios TV series will ultimately be indistinguishable from what we see on the big screen.

"We're shooting it exactly like a movie," The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star confirmed. "Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, 'I've never worked on a TV show like this.' The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie."

Production on the series was halted due to COVID-19, but it's thought that work will resume as soon as next month, so there's a strong chance it will premiere as planned on Disney+ this August.

Mackie's comments about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier definitely bode well for the quality of these TV shows, though the brief sneak peek we got during the Super Bowl looked fantastic. With any luck, a full trailer isn't too far away, and we'll be sure to keep you guys updated on that front.