THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Star Anthony Mackie Says There's "Very Little" Left To Shoot

In a new interview, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has shared an update on the Disney+ series, and explains that there's not really much work left to do before the show is finished.

When COVID-19 started closing down productions across the globe, the cast and crew of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier were forced to leave Prague and return to the United States.

Shooting has been on hold ever since, and there's been some concern among fans that the series won't meet its planned August premiere date. However, we now have a positive update from star Anthony Mackie following an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I’m happy to say we are not cancelled," the actor joked. "We are on hold. We’re going back hopefully sometime soon and finish it up, we have very little stuff to do. I’m very happy with it. We have a little more to go back to do. But everybody rest assured, it will come out."

It's good to hear that there's not much work left to do, and a positive sign that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will hit Disney+ as planned. Productions are slowly starting up again, and Marvel Studios will undoubtedly find a clever way to ensure the series can be finished even if it's in Atlanta.

