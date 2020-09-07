THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Star Daniel Brühl On Finally Getting To Wear Baron Zemo's Mask

When Daniel Brühl returns as Zemo in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier , he will be donning the character's comic accurate mask, and the actor has now addressed both that and COVID-19 halting production...

Daniel Brühl first played Zemo in Captain America: Civil War, and while he may not have looked exactly like his comic book counterpart, he did something no other villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to do: he put an end to The Avengers.

The ramifications of his actions were felt right up until Avengers: Endgame, so his return is definitely a big deal. That's set to take place in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+, and a teaser video shared during last year's San Diego Comic-Con showed Zemo in his comic accurate mask.

During a recent interview with Collider, Brühl reflected on receiving the call to reprise the role, and what it was like to don that familiar mask.

"I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask. I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that."

"I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie, this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh," he explained.

Brühl would go on to share an update on where thing stand with the Disney+ TV series after production was halted thanks to COVID-19.

"We were affected by the coronavirus whilst we were shooting the show, so hopefully we’ll be able to return very soon. We were not able to finish and to wrap it up. That’s still something that we have to do. Fingers crossed that it will happen, as soon as possible."

Clearly, there's still a lot more work to do, and that means the show's planned August premiere date is pretty much off the table at this point. Unfortunately, Marvel Studios has yet to comment either way.