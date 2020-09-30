THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Star Emily VanCamp Has Finally Wrapped Filming On The Disney+ Series

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been hit by months of delays thanks to COVID-19, and star Emily VanCamp has now confirmed that she's wrapped work on the highly anticipated Disney+ TV series...

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was supposed to debut on Disney+ last month, but with months of delays caused by COVID-19, that obviously didn't happen.

Now, it doesn't appear as if the show will be seen by fans until next year, and that's a crushing blow when 2020 is already the first year since 2009 a new Marvel Studios movie won't be in theaters. WandaVision is on the way, though, and believed to be taking aim at a November premiere right now.

With shooting taking place to finish the series at the moment, star Emily VanCamp - who will return as Sharon Carter in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - has taken to Instagram to confirm she's finally wrapped. While the actress was recently spotted on set, we don't really know what role she'll play here as Marvel Studios has only released a few snippets of footage so far.

Regardless, the prospect of seeing Sharon back in action is definitely exciting, and it will be fun to get her take on Steve Rogers heading to the past to live his life out with her aunt, Peggy Carter.

Check out VanCamp's Instagram post below:

