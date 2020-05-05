THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Star Sebastian Stan Likens The Disney+ Series To LETHAL WEAPON

In a new interview, Avengers: Endgame star Sebastian Stan likens Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to Lethal Weapon , while teasing his excitement to team up with Anthony Mackie...

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is (hopefully) coming our way this August, and while very little is known about the Disney+ series, we know it's going to revolve around Sam Wilson and Bucky teaming up to take on both Baron Zemo and the new Captain America (John Walker).

During a recent interview with Variety (via The Direct), star Sebastian Stan reiterated that they had "roughly about a few weeks of shooting" left before they got to Prague and everything "slowed down."

"We've had a lot of fun," he continued when asked about working on the series. "Anthony is a riot to work with. He really brings the best and the worst out of me. And I just love and I hate him at the same time. But that's our dynamic, and I think it was so fun to finally get the time to really explore that with him, because we only had a couple of scenes across the movies."

"We really got to dive into that relationship, and it's super fun, I mean in terms of very much that Lethal Weapon world." That's a very interesting comparison, and one which is bound to get fans excited about what's to come when these two heroes finally team up on the small screen.

We still don't know whether Marvel Studios is planning to make shows like these a one-off or whether The Falcon and The Winter Soldier could get a second season which continues exploring the dynamic between the two leads (however, if that happens, it will likely be called Captain America and The Winter Soldier).