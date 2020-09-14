THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Star Sebastian Stan Shares Socially Distanced New Set Photo

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan has shared a new behind the scenes photo from the set of the Disney+ series, revealing both Bucky and The Falcon suited up...and socially distanced!

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has finally resumed shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, and it seems Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are back on set as the title characters.

As you can see below, the latter has shared a socially distanced set photo with his co-star, and they're both in costume as their respective characters. It's unclear whether the Disney+ TV series is indeed returning to the Czech Republic to finish off the scenes that were being shot when COVID-19 starting closing down productions, but it has been reported that's the case.

Regardless, all fans really care about is getting to see The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as soon as possible. Originally, it was set to arrive in August, but Marvel Studios has yet to reveal a new premiere date...likely so they don't end up having to disappoint fans again if further delays happen!

There's no reason to assume we won't see the show before 2020 is over, but the fact Stan points out how long he and Mackie have now been working on the series reiterates just how problematic the pandemic has been for Marvel Studios thus far (their entire Phase 4 slate has been postponed).

Check out this new behind the scenes photo from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier below:

