THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Stuntman Teases Bucky's Future Beyond Disney+ Series

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stuntman John Nania has teased some epic action scenes for the highly anticipated Disney+ TV series, hinting at a future for Bucky beyond just this show. Check it out...

John Nania may not be a name you instantly recognise, but as Sebastian Stan's stuntman, he's brought a lot to the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years. Recently, he appeared on The Screen Forum podcast, and was asked how much longer he plans to continue performing stunts.

Having worked on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Nania is bound to have an idea of what comes next for Bucky/The Winter Soldier, and hinted as much while answering the aforementioned question.

"I've still got a lot of performing left in me, and there's still a lot of things I want to do," he started. "I don't think the Winter Soldier is quite over with in the Marvel universe, there's still a lot more to ride out on that one, and I look forward to being part of it."

Nania would later praise the cast of the recently delayed Disney+ TV series, and promised that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can look forward to plenty of epic action. "Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Brühl, I've seen these guys actually acting and I mean what professionals. When you work with them you see why these characters are so awesome and we get to see them in a whole different light with this show."

"I think as far as the action goes," Nania continued, "I've been a part of some ambitious things in the past, but this, truly, might be the most ambitious project I've ever worked on."

This all sounds awesome, and we're now just left hoping that Marvel Studios can get work on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier finished so we can finally see these action scenes for ourselves!

As always, we'll keep you guys updated.