THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Toy Packaging Reveals A New Look At Sam Wilson's Costume

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier isn't premiering on Disney+ next month as planned, but some new toy packaging has been revealed which shows off the updated costume Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will wear.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will not premiere on Disney+ next month. The hope is that it will still arrive at some point in 2020, but it all depends on when Marvel Studios is able to start shooting again, especially with cases still on the rise in the U.S.

The series has been cleared to start shooting in Prague, of course, and past reports have indicated that there's only around nine days of work left before The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is done.

Now, some toy packaging has leaked online which offers up a new look at the updated costume Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/The Falcon will wear in the show. He looks great, but seeing as the eight-episode series is likely to end with him becoming Captain America, chances are he'll have a suit that's a lot more red, white, and blue by the time all is said and done.

As of now, we haven't even seen more than a single teaser for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, so here's hoping more leaks like this will find their way online over the coming weeks.

Check out the promo art below:

