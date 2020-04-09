THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, WANDAVISION, And ETERNALS Funko Pops Are On The Way Early Next Year

There's some exciting news for Funko Pop fans today as a new listing confirms that a lot of figures are on the way based on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier , WandaVision , and Eternals . Check it out...

Thanks to COVID-19, everything on the way from Marvel Studios in 2020 has been delayed. Eternals has been moved from November to next February, The Falcon and The Winter Solider was supposed to premiere on Disney+ last month, and we don't know what's happening with December's WandaVision.

As a result, it seems merchandise has also been delayed as the @dis.pops Instagram account is reporting that early 2021 will see the release of at least 13 Eternals Pops, 11 for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and 13 for WandaVision (two of which are going to be black and white).

There will also be 11 Pops for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and those will presumably be released this year to coincide with the game's release on the PlayStation 5 this Christmas.

Unfortunately, we don't know which characters will be part of these waves, but we can certainly try and guess. The leads are all obvious, but Pops based on heroes and villains like Baron Zemo, the Celestials, and U.S. Agent are hard not to start getting seriously excited about.

Check out the listing below and stay tuned for updates!

