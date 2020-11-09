THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Will Reportedly Include A Group Known As The "World Repatriation Council"

With shooting on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier having resumed in Atlanta, some new intel from the set has surfaced online indicating that a group known as the World Repatriation Council will appear.

Now that shooting on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has resumed, eager fans in the Atlanta, Georgia area are back to finding out whatever they can about the Marvel Studios series. One eagle-eyed Redditor (via LRM Online) spotted a number of actors wearing badges identifying themselves as being part of the "World Repatriation Council."

Following the events of The Avengers, we know that there was once a World Security Council, so what role will this newly formed organisation play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

It's hard to say for sure, but the name suggests that they could be helping people, well, repatriate. That usually comes after a war, and seeing as Earth's Mightiest Heroes found themselves embroiled in an "Infinity War," chances are they're helping people acclimatise to the new world they find themselves in after the Mad Titan's attack on the universe.

It's also possible this could tie into wider plans for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, as it sounds like the sort of group a villain like Baron Zemo might attempt to manipulate for his own nefarious means.

We'll have to wait and see, but seeing as the Disney+ TV series is going to revolve around this shared world's new Captain America, it's bound to have major ramifications for the MCU moving forward.

What are your thoughts on this "World Repatriation Council"?