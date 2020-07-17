THE FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER Is Not Part Of Disney+'s August Release Schedule

Despite reports that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was set for an August premiere on Disney+, the streaming service has now released its August 2020 calendar, and the show is nowhere to be seen...

Although we never got any kind of official announcement from Marvel, several reliable reports did indicate that The Falcon and the Winter Solider was set to premiere on Disney+ next month. But if that was the plan, it doesn't look like it's still on the cards.

The streaming service has now released its August 2020 schedule, confirming premiere dates for X-Men, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Beauty and the Beast and 2005's Fantastic Four. However, the Captain America: Civil War spinoff series is nowhere to be seen.

There's still a chance it will debut on Disney+ next month and Marvel is planning to announce the news closer to the time, but that seems like wishful thinking. Like pretty much every other major TV and film production, shooting was delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and filming only just resumed in Prague earlier this month.

We'll keep you guys updated, but with no announcement, teaser trailer or so much as an official promo still, we wouldn't be holding our breath!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directed by Kari Skogland and stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl will also reprise their roles as Sharon Carter and Baron Zemo.