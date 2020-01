EXCLUSIVE: TERMINATOR: DARK FATE Star Gabriel Luna Talks About His Canceled GHOST RIDER Series

___________________________________________________________________

ROHAN:

GABRIEL: Yeah, yeah, I wish I had more information because I was deep into preparation and I had been preparing myself - my mind, my body - for that part for a few years after I’d done it on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. I had basically entered into a holding contract where I was waiting for us to do the show and then a lot happened that wasn’t in our control unfortunately, namely there was the merging of the television and film divisions over at Marvel. A lot of stuff was happening with that, stuff that I couldn’t control and I think in the restructuring of all of that, something with our production just fell by the wayside.



But, that’s the business, man. That’s just the nature of it and I shared that in my response when it first happened, I think on the day that it happened. Even with all the work I put in and we had all put in, it could still go away, the next day’s not guaranteed. You just gotta roll with the punches and be proud of what you made, which I am. I’m very proud of what we did with that character, to introduce a Mexican-American superhero, but not just a superhero, one that was a big icon, a tentpole for Marvel.



So, there was a lot that we accomplished. There was so much more that we could’ve accomplished, but those dominoes didn't fall in our favor. It’s all set up now for the future though, so I think they’re probably trying to do something with him, trying to really establish where they want him to go, maybe into the films or something. I don’t know. It’s all up in the air right now with that whole side of it.



But, yeah, thank you for saying that. I love Ghost Rider and I wish I could’ve gotten to play him again, but it is what it is. I think Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. does really well on streaming, so people still get to see the work we put in, which makes me happy. That was just good stuff.

___________________________________________________________________

Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta. Director







Terminator: Dark Fate features:

Director: Tim Miller

Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor

Arnold Schwarzenegger as T-800/Carl

Mackenzie Davis as Grace

Natalia Reyes as Dani Ramos

Gabriel Luna as Rev-9

Diego Boneta as Miguel Ramos

Edward Furlong as John Connor

Steven Cree as Rigby

Enrique Arce as Mr. Ramos

Terminator: Dark Fate is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD!

Last Spring, in a very welcome announcement, Marvel Television and Hulu revealed plans for a brand newtelevision series which would've seen Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) reprise his fan-favoriterole as Robbie Reyes - albeit in a different continuity without any ties to the ABC series, outside of the fact that Luna would be playing the same role.However, a few months later, Marvel announced that they would not be moving forward with the series due to creative differences with Hulu. Not much more was revealed, but it was strongly believed at the time that due to the consolidation of Marvel Studios and Marvel Television (with everything now falling under the umbrella of Kevin Feige) and rumors of the film side possibly having interest in bringing the character to the big screen again, that the potential small-screenseries no longer fit within the big picture plan for Marvel live-action content moving forward.During our recent conversation with Gabriel Luna for the 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray release of, we got his thoughts and feelings on what ultimately went down with the series and how much the role meant to him.I thought you were really great as Ghost Rider, are you allowed to speak on what happened with yourseries? I think a lot of people were very excited for when it was announced, but then it was very abruptly canceled in September with very little explanation.I was hoping to get your thoughts and feelings about what went down now that it’s been a few months since that announcement.