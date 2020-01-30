EXCLUSIVE: TERMINATOR: DARK FATE Star Gabriel Luna Talks About His Canceled GHOST RIDER Series
Last Spring, in a very welcome announcement, Marvel Television and Hulu revealed plans for a brand new Ghost Rider television series which would've seen Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) reprise his fan-favorite Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. role as Robbie Reyes - albeit in a different continuity without any ties to the ABC series, outside of the fact that Luna would be playing the same role.
Ahead of this week's 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray launch of Terminator: Dark Fate, we recently got to catch up with star Gabriel Luna and get his thoughts on the abrupt cancellation of his Ghost Rider series.
However, a few months later, Marvel announced that they would not be moving forward with the series due to creative differences with Hulu. Not much more was revealed, but it was strongly believed at the time that due to the consolidation of Marvel Studios and Marvel Television (with everything now falling under the umbrella of Kevin Feige) and rumors of the film side possibly having interest in bringing the character to the big screen again, that the potential small-screen Ghost Rider series no longer fit within the big picture plan for Marvel live-action content moving forward.
During our recent conversation with Gabriel Luna for the 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray release of Terminator: Dark Fate, we got his thoughts and feelings on what ultimately went down with the series and how much the role meant to him.
___________________________________________________________________
ROHAN: I thought you were really great as Ghost Rider, are you allowed to speak on what happened with your Ghost Rider series? I think a lot of people were very excited for when it was announced, but then it was very abruptly canceled in September with very little explanation.
I was hoping to get your thoughts and feelings about what went down now that it’s been a few months since that announcement.
GABRIEL: Yeah, yeah, I wish I had more information because I was deep into preparation and I had been preparing myself - my mind, my body - for that part for a few years after I’d done it on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. I had basically entered into a holding contract where I was waiting for us to do the show and then a lot happened that wasn’t in our control unfortunately, namely there was the merging of the television and film divisions over at Marvel. A lot of stuff was happening with that, stuff that I couldn’t control and I think in the restructuring of all of that, something with our production just fell by the wayside.
But, that’s the business, man. That’s just the nature of it and I shared that in my response when it first happened, I think on the day that it happened. Even with all the work I put in and we had all put in, it could still go away, the next day’s not guaranteed. You just gotta roll with the punches and be proud of what you made, which I am. I’m very proud of what we did with that character, to introduce a Mexican-American superhero, but not just a superhero, one that was a big icon, a tentpole for Marvel.
So, there was a lot that we accomplished. There was so much more that we could’ve accomplished, but those dominoes didn't fall in our favor. It’s all set up now for the future though, so I think they’re probably trying to do something with him, trying to really establish where they want him to go, maybe into the films or something. I don’t know. It’s all up in the air right now with that whole side of it.
But, yeah, thank you for saying that. I love Ghost Rider and I wish I could’ve gotten to play him again, but it is what it is. I think Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. does really well on streaming, so people still get to see the work we put in, which makes me happy. That was just good stuff.
___________________________________________________________________
Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta. Director
Terminator: Dark Fate features:
Director: Tim Miller
Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor
Arnold Schwarzenegger as T-800/Carl
Mackenzie Davis as Grace
Natalia Reyes as Dani Ramos
Gabriel Luna as Rev-9
Diego Boneta as Miguel Ramos
Edward Furlong as John Connor
Steven Cree as Rigby
Enrique Arce as Mr. Ramos
Terminator: Dark Fate is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD!
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]