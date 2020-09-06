AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Linda Cardellini Hopes To Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Linda Cardellini played Laura Barton in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Endgame , and the actress has now expressed a desire to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an unexpectedly major way...

If you're a Marvel fan, then chances are you'll know Linda Cardellini best for playing Laura Barton in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame. While the actress has only ever really played a very minor role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Clint Barton's wife, there's definitely potential for her to return (specifically in that Hawkeye TV series coming to Disney+).

Cardellini didn't specifically mention that during a recent interview with Collider, but did express her excitement over being part of such a big franchise, and shared her hopes for Laura moving forward.

"It was one of those things where I was sort of brought into the universe and it truly is its own universe," she says. "It’s its own entity with this fandom that is incredible and to be part of it is, I don’t know, it’s pretty fun. My daughter’s friends love it. It’s one of those kinds of things, you know? So it’s always fun."

"I mean, would I love to see a Laura Barton movie? Sure! But I don’t think that’s gonna happen. I think people are more interested in the superheroes." That's clearly a joke, but if she's willing to star in a solo movie, then something tells us the actress is probably open to reprising the role in Hawkeye down the line.

Casting for that series is still in the very early stages, and Marvel Studios is currently still looking for a Kate Bishop (unless Hailee Steinfeld's contractual obligations to Apple have finally been worked out).

Would you guys like to see more of Laura Barton in the MCU?