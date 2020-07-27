HAWKEYE Casting Call Hints At A Familiar, Villainous Face From Matt Fraction's Run Appearing In The Series

Hawkeye is expected to borrow a lot from Matt Fraction's memorable comic book run, and the latest casting call indicates that Clint Barton and Kate Bishop could end up facing off with The Clown!

Hawkeye is still looking for its Kate Bishop, but the rest of the cast is being filled out, with rumors about Echo already doing the rounds in recent weeks. Today, The Illuminerdi reports that a leaked casting call reveals that Marvel Studios wants to find a character to play "Arek" (a codename).

A male between the ages of 20 and 30, he's described as having an Eastern European background, and the character is expected to appear in five out of six episodes of Hawkeye.

The prevailing theory right now is that this is actually little-known Hawkeye villain Kazimierz Kazimiercza. A young Polish man who takes on the mantle of "The Clown," he first showed up in 2013's Hawkeye #8. An assassin hired to take Clint Barton out, it's possible that he could be among those gunning for the Avenger after the time he spent murdering criminals as Ronin.

The Clown is a sinister baddie, and often teamed with the "Tracksuit Draculas" who are also rumored to be part of Hawkeye. Whether he's the lead villain is another matter, but Marvel Studios has taken its fair share of mostly unknown villains and turned them into A-List threats over the years.

Whatever the case may be, this Disney+ series definitely seems to be taking shape after numerous delays.

