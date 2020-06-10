HAWKEYE Casting Call Reveals That Marvel's Disney+ TV Series Is Looking For Nine New Characters

A new casting call has gone out for Hawkeye which reveals the descriptions for nine new characters who will be part of the Disney+ series, including one who might be a young Echo. Check it out...

The Direct has shared a new casting call for Hawkeye revealing that Marvel Studios is on the hunt for nine new characters in the Disney+ TV series. As you might expect, each of them is disguised with a codename, so we can only guess their identities (there are definitely some big clues, though).

Check out the casting call below:

MISHA: 20s – 40s, Male or Female, Eastern European henchman. Speaks with an accent. Strong Supporting/Recurring.

BELLA: Female, white, 8 years old. Precocious, daring and confident with a sense of humor.

BRADY: Male, white, 9 years old. Energetic and sweet.

HEATHER: Female, white, Midwestern, 26 years old. Smart & scrappy, does what she needs to in order to survive.

ROSE: Female, 8 years old, Deaf, Indigenous. Independent, athletic & bright. Small supporting. Please note that the dialogue in the audition scene can be spoken in English or signed in ASL (American Sign Language) if the actor knows that language.

RICHARD: 40s - 50s yr old male, Indigenous, American. A loving father and fierce protector.

MARY: Female, late 30s - early 40s, open ethnicity. Highly professional & ambitious career woman. No nonsense. Recurring

DETECTIVE SHERMAN: 40s, Male, Open Ethnicity, New York City Detective. Recurring

ALEX: Female or Male, 30s – 50, a sincere but funny oddball with an obsession for the Fantasy/SciFi genre

What does this casting call tell us about Hawkeye? Not much, but it sounds like HEATHER, BELLA, and BRADY might be part of the same family, so it's feasible they live in an apartment block similar to the one Clint Barton protected in Matt Fraction and David Aja's Hawkeye: My Life as a Weapon.

ROSE, meanwhile, sounds like she could be a young Echo, and if nothing else, this character's presence may confirm that the titular Avenger will lose his hearing during the course of the series.

What, if any, clues can you guys spot in this casting call for Hawkeye?