HAWKEYE: Clint Barton Rumored To Lose His Hearing During The Upcoming Disney+ TV Series

The comic book version of Clint Barton is deaf, and it now appears the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading down the same route with Jeremy Renner' version of the character in the upcoming Hawkeye TV show.

Clint Barton has been through the wringer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; after falling under the control of Loki in The Avengers, he later became a fugitive by joining #TeamCap in Captain America: Civil War, and later watched his family vanish before suiting up as the murderous Ronin.

It seems things will become even harder for him in the Hawkeye series coming to Disney+, though, as the Murphy's Law podcast is reporting that the hero will end up going deaf in the TV series.

"What was heard was that they were initially going to pursue the idea of Clint going deaf," they explained. "That was part of the plan for the [Hawkeye] series, and so we'll see if that's still in there." This would line up with the comic books, and even though the hero's hearing loss isn't frequently referenced in those, it's a big part of what makes him such a stellar marksman.

This loss of hearing could also set the stage for Clint to decide to give up being a superhero, passing on the mantle to Kate Bishop instead, a character it's thought will be played by Hailee Steinfeld.

We're clearly going to have to wait and see, but this news should definitely make fans happy. What do you guys think about the possibility of Clint losing his hearing in the Hawkeye TV series?