HAWKEYE Disney+ Series Concept Art Gives Us An Official Look At Kate Bishop's Character Design

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has shared his design for Kate Bishop, who will make her live-action debut in the upcoming Disney+ Hawkeye series.
As Park points out in his Tweet, we have actually seen a lower quality version of this illustration in last year's Expanding the Universe featurette, but this is our first official look at the full image.
Bishop's costume is practically identical to the outfit her comic book counterpart wore when she took up the mantle of Hawkeye in Allan Heinberg's Young Avengers, with only a few minor alterations. There's a chance her look will have gone through some bigger changes by the time we see her on the show, of course.
We recently reported on a rumor that Bumblebee actress Hailee Steinfeld had finalized her deal to star as Kate in Hawkeye, but we still haven't had confirmation from Marvel or the trades.
What do you make of Park's design for Kate Bishop? Drop us a comment in the usual place, and keep an eye out for Hawkeye updates as we have 'em.
