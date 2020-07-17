HAWKEYE Finds Its Directors In TROOP ZERO's Bert and Bertie & STATEN ISLAND SUMMER's Rhys Thomas

Unlike The Falcon and the WInter Soldier , WandaVision , and Loki , Marvel's Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner will be enlisting the services of two different sets of directors to helm the six episodes.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Marvel Studios has tapped the directing duo of Bert and Bertie, a.k.a. Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, and Rhys Thomas to direct their upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ series, which will return 2x Academy Award-nominee Jeremy Renner in the title role as the fan-favorite archer.

While unconfirmed, Bert and Bertie will presumably helm the first half of the six-episode miniseries while Thomas will tackle the latter half, with Jonathan Igla (Mad Men, Pitch) writing and serving as showrunner.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but the series is expected to introduce Kate Bishop to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Casting remains a mystery for now as well, but Academy Award-nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee; True Grit) has been heavily rumored to be the frontrunner.

A production start date wasn't given, but Hawkeye was previously rumored to begin filming at the tailend of this year.

Bert and Bertie are likely best known for their coming-of-age comedy Troop Zero, which starred Academy Award-winner Viola Davis (Suicide Squad; How to Get Away with Murder) and Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel; Gifted). Their credits also include episodes of Showtime's Kidding starring 2x Golden Globe-winner Jim Carrey (Bruce Almighty; Sonic the Hedgehog) and Hulu's The Great starring Elle Fanning (Maleficent; We Bought a Zoo) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Days of Future Past; X-Men: Apocalypse).

Thomas is a Primetime Emmy-winner and a Saturday Night Live alum, best known for helming the comedy Staten Island Summer, which featured a number of SNL alumni. His credits also include an episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.

This is the first Marvel series to enlist multiple sets of directors after the previously announced series elected to have just one helmer for the entire series - Kari Skogland is directing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Malcolm Spellman serving as showrunner, Matt Shakman is directing WandaVision with Jac Schaeffer serving as showrunner, and Kate Herron is directing Loki with Michael Waldron serving as showrunner.