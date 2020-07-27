HAWKEYE: Hailee Steinfeld Has Reportedly Signed On To Play Kate Bishop In The Disney+ Series

Despite reports that Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld was out of the running to play Kate Bishop in Hawkeye , it's now being reported that she's signed on to star in the upcoming Disney+ TV series...

There have been conflicting reports about whether Hailee Steinfeld will star in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye TV series, but The Illuminerdi is reporting that the actress is officially locked in. Now, until the trades report on the deal, it's best to take this with a grain of salt, but the site has a solid track record with casting.

It was previously reported that Steinfeld's deal with Apple TV+ would be problematic for her signing up for a Disney+ TV series, but the hope was always that something might be worked out behind the scenes. Now, it appears as if that is indeed the case, and seeing as she's been Kevin Feige's top choice since day one, he's bound to be happy right now.

In related news, the site also reports that production on Hawkeye is expected to begin this October, so Marvel Studios is clearly hoping to be back at work on these shows sooner rather than later (which hopefully bodes well for the recently delayed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier).

Hawkeye is currently scheduled for a tentative 2021 debut, so between the news about Steinfeld signing up to star and that production start date, things are definitely looking good for the six-part series, which reportedly revolves around Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton passing the Hawkeye mantle to Kate Bishop.

Are you excited to potentially see the Bumblebee star as the MCU's new Hawkeye?