HAWKEYE May Not Be Delayed After All Despite Rumors Of It Being On Hold For The Foreseeable Future
Well, it didn't take long for that to be debunked! Despite rumblings of an "indefinite" delay for Hawkeye, Disney themselves have now made it clear that's not the case. Hit the jump for details...
Marvel fans started panicking yesterday when a report surfaced claiming that Hawkeye
had been delayed "indefinitely" after some changes in how the studio is prioritising its Disney+ slate meant it may not meet its July 2020 production start date. Well, it didn't take long for that to be debunked!
According to The Verge's Julia Alexander
, Disney told her that the report was "completely inaccurate"
and that sources within the studio have "vehemently denied it."
Honestly, it always seemed like something of a stretch because even if Hawkeye
doesn't start shooting this year, it's a big leap to say that the show been "indefinitely" delayed when a 2021 start date seems likely. There have been rumblings that Marvel is looking to create some distance between reports about Jeremy Renner's personal life and this series, but that's mostly been forgotten now anyway!
It also appears as of Hailee Steinfeld's deal with Apple TV is causing issues with her being cast as Kate Bishop, so if there did turn out to be a delay. at least it would give Marvel Studios the opportunity to sort that out.
With any luck, we'll get some more positive updates about Hawkeye
soon.
Hit the "View List" button below to check out concept art from
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, and more!
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]