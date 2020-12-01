HAWKEYE May Not Be Delayed After All Despite Rumors Of It Being On Hold For The Foreseeable Future





According to "completely inaccurate" and that sources within the studio have "vehemently denied it."



Honestly, it always seemed like something of a stretch because even if Hawkeye doesn't start shooting this year, it's a big leap to say that the show been "indefinitely" delayed when a 2021 start date seems likely. There have been rumblings that Marvel is looking to create some distance between reports about Jeremy Renner's personal life and this series, but that's mostly been forgotten now anyway!

Marvel fans started panicking yesterday when a report surfaced claiming that Hawkeye had been delayed "indefinitely" after some changes in how the studio is prioritising its Disney+ slate meant it may not meet its July 2020 production start date. Well, it didn't take long for that to be debunked!According to The Verge's Julia Alexander , Disney told her that the report wasand that sources within the studio haveHonestly, it always seemed like something of a stretch because even if Hawkeye doesn't start shooting this year, it's a big leap to say that the show been "indefinitely" delayed when a 2021 start date seems likely. There have been rumblings that Marvel is looking to create some distance between reports about Jeremy Renner's personal life and this series, but that's mostly been forgotten now anyway!



Hit the "View List" button below to check out concept art from

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, and more!

It also appears as of Hailee Steinfeld's deal with Apple TV is causing issues with her being cast as Kate Bishop, so if there did turn out to be a delay. at least it would give Marvel Studios the opportunity to sort that out.With any luck, we'll get some more positive updates about Hawkeye soon.