HAWKEYE Production Delayed Slightly As SPIDER-MAN 3 Begins Preparation To Start Filming In New York

While work on Hawkeye has been delayed slightly, things are looking good for Spider-Man 3 as Marvel Studios starts getting ready to shoot the threequel in New York City. Read on for further details...

With big 2021 movies like The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion vacating next year for less risky slots in 2022, it's an uncertain time for upcoming blockbusters, and more changes are no doubt on the way. Marvel Studios is among those scrambling to resume work on upcoming big and small screen projects, which bodes well for next year, at least.

A post shared on Reddit has revealed that Spider-Man 3 is set to shoot in Sunnyside Queens in New York City on October 16th. Notices have gone up for "Serenity Now," the confirmed working title for Jon Watts' threequel, so we could get some set photos less than 10 days from now.

Tom Holland is obviously busy in Germany shooting Uncharted, but it's no secret that production was always set to begin without him, and the advantage of a masked character like Spider-Man is that a stand-in can be used. As a result, the British actor obviously won't be needed on set.

In other Marvel Cinematic Universe news, Murphy's Multiverse is reporting that a casting call for Hawkeye has confirmed that production has now been delayed from October to November.

That's only a very minor shift, of course, and to be expected thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.