HAWKEYE Reportedly Searching For Eastern European Actors; Could They Be The Tracksuit Mafia?

The Direct is reporting that the Hawkeye series coming to Disney+ is currently casting European actors to play a gang of mobsters who will appear in multiple episodes. You have to believe that these will be members of the Tracksuit Mafia, a group who terrorised Clint Barton (and Kate Bishop) in Matt Fraction's comic book run.
According to the audition notes, they've been reading for a scene which sees the mobsters break into a guarded building to steal back something that was stolen from them previously.
It sounds like what they're after is a chemical weapon of some sort, and while there's nothing to say this is a moment we'll see in Hawkeye, it's interesting that it was once rumoured The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will also feature a virus subplot (which has reportedly been removed as a result of the real-life COVID-19 pandemic).
In the source material, the Tracksuit Mafia actually invaded the building Hawkeye was living in, so it's possible that the Disney+ TV show is going to do something similar. We'll obviously have to wait and see, but with a rumoured premiere date of 2021, it could be a while before we learn more.
