HAWKEYE Reportedly Searching For Eastern European Actors; Could They Be The Tracksuit Mafia?

There's more Hawkeye news today as it's been revealed that Marvel Studios is testing Eastern European actors to potentially take on the role of the Tracksuit Mafia from Matt Fraction's comic book run...

The Direct is reporting that the Hawkeye series coming to Disney+ is currently casting European actors to play a gang of mobsters who will appear in multiple episodes. You have to believe that these will be members of the Tracksuit Mafia, a group who terrorised Clint Barton (and Kate Bishop) in Matt Fraction's comic book run.

According to the audition notes, they've been reading for a scene which sees the mobsters break into a guarded building to steal back something that was stolen from them previously.

It sounds like what they're after is a chemical weapon of some sort, and while there's nothing to say this is a moment we'll see in Hawkeye, it's interesting that it was once rumoured The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will also feature a virus subplot (which has reportedly been removed as a result of the real-life COVID-19 pandemic).

In the source material, the Tracksuit Mafia actually invaded the building Hawkeye was living in, so it's possible that the Disney+ TV show is going to do something similar. We'll obviously have to wait and see, but with a rumoured premiere date of 2021, it could be a while before we learn more.

