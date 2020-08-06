HAWKEYE's Working Title Has Been Revealed And It Pays Homage To A Beloved Comic Book Run

Hawkeye is still in the works for Disney+, and a working title for the series has now been revealed which may provide some clues about what we can expect from the Marvel Studios project. Check it out...

While it was previously reported that Hawkeye was set to begin production this September, we don't know how much Marvel Studios' plans have now changed, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic causing so much disruption to upcoming productions. As a result, it's impossible to say when the series will begin shooting, but the Disney+ TV show does now have a working title.

According to Murphy's Multiverse, that is "Anchor Point," and while it may not have much meaning on the surface, it could be familiar to fans of the comic books.

Kelly Thompson's Hawkeye run - which primarily focused on Kate Bishop - received widespread critical acclaim, and the first six issues can be found in a trade paperback called, you guessed it, "Anchor Point." It's possible that this is just a coincidence, but could also be a sign that Thompson's work will be influenced by the Marvel Comics story arc.

What does that tell us about Hawkeye? Well, during the writer's run, Kate was a freelance private investigator, so it's feasible that she'll have a similar role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Heck, it's even possible that she's hired by someone to find Ronin for everything he did between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

What do you guys think?