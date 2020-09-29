RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Planning To Recast Mockingbird For The HAWKEYE TV Series Coming To Disney+

Adrianne Palicki played Mockingbird in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , but it appears as if the character is being rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe courtesy of the upcoming Hawkeye TV series...

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

Mockingbird made her live-action debut in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but plans for a spinoff series stalled and the Adrianne Palicki never returned to the show. As time went on, it became apparent that wasn't truly set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had no creative input in what Marvel Television was doing beyond not letting them use certain characters.

Now, FandomWire is reporting that the newly created Marvel Television Studios - run by Feige - is looking to cast a new actress for the role of Mockingbird in Disney+ TV series, Hawkeye.

This means Clint Barton and Bobbi Morse will finally interact on screen, though it seems likely their romantic history won't be addressed in any way. After all, Hawkeye is happily married with children in the MCU, so having Mockingbird come in to disrupt that happy life wouldn't make much sense.

Palicki was great as Mockingbird, but it's hardly a surprise that Feige doesn't want to deal with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s baggage, and it's hard to imagine anyone other than Bobbi being beneath the mask. Moving forward, the character has the potential to be a huge part of this shared world.

This is just a rumour for now, but let us know your thoughts on in the comments section below!