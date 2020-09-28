RUMOR MILL: Iron Man Villain Madame Masque Will Reportedly Appear In HAWKEYE Disney+ Series

Despite the fact that the character was part of Agent Carter , rumour has it the Hawkeye series coming to Disney+ will feature Madame Masque as one of the show's villains! Find out more details right here.

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

There have been signs that Hawkeye will feature The Clown and the Tracksuit Mafia, but the identity of the show's lead villain may have now been revealed. According to The Direct, classic Iron Man villain Madame Masque will appear in a "supporting role" in the highly anticipated Disney+ series.

It's said that Marvel Studios is in the process of casting an actress to play the villain, and this presumably means Agent Carter isn't considered canon seeing as Whitney Frost appeared there.

However, if her real name - Giulietta Nefaria - is used, then Frost won't be wiped from MCU history!

It's worth noting that Madame Masque has clashed with both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in the comic books, and Kate's father has even been one of her clients. How all this will factor into Hawkeye itself remains to be seen, but this is definitely an interesting rumour, and one that points to the Disney+ series taking a deep dive into the source material to deliver a lot of big surprises.

Would you like to see the two Hawkeyes face Madame Masque in 2022?