RUMOR MILL: Marvel Studios May Already Have An Actor In Mind For The Role Of Clown In HAWKEYE

If a new rumour is to be believed, Marvel Studios may have already zeroed in on an actor to play the villainous Kazimierz Kazimierczak/Clown in Disney+ series Hawkeye , and you can find out more right here!

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

Last week, it was reported that Hailee Steinfeld has officially signed up to play Kate Bishop in Hawkeye (the trades have yet to weigh in and confirm that confirmation). It was also recently revealed that Marvel Studios is looking to cast an Easter European character for the Disney+ TV series who is likely to be Kazimierz Kazimierczak, a.k.a. Clown.

In Matt Fraction's Hawkeye comic books, Clown targets Clint Barton and ends up stabbing him in his ears with two arrows, thereby leaving the hero without his hearing again. With Echo rumoured to appear in the show, the Avenger losing his hearing and passing on the mantle does seem likely.

Regardless, a new rumor from MCU Cosmic claims that, "the person they are eyeing lands in the higher end of that casting age range and they’re probably best known for playing a clown."

Who does that vague statement refer to? Well, it seems likely that IT star Bill Skarsgård could be who Marvel Studios has zeroed in on for Clown, and it's easy to imagine him doing the sinister baddie justice (similarities to Pennywise are few and far between beyond some makeup).

We'll have to wait and see whether this pans out, but this could be an exciting addition to Hawkeye.