HELSTROM Official Logo And Promo Art Released Ahead Of Comic-Con@Home Presentation

Hulu has unveiled the first official logo and some promo art for Helstrom, which we recently found out is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service this October.

The first trailer is expected to screen during the [email protected] digital event next month, but in the meantime we have a comic book-inspired look at main characters Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana (Sydney Lemmon) Helstrom along with the show's title treatment.

You'll notice the Marvel branding is nowhere to be seen on the logo! Helstrom, which will debut as part of the "Huluween" lineup along with Books of Blood, Bad Hair, and Monsterland, is the last remnant from the Jeph Loeb era of "Marvel Television," and it seems Kevin Feige wants to make sure nobody mistakes it for a Marvel Studios project.

The show will focus on Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of “a mysterious and powerful serial killer," who track down “the terrorizing worst of humanity.” In the comics, Daimon Hellstrom, a.k.a. Hellstorm, is the literal son of Satan, so this is clearly going to be quite a loose adaptation.

Helstrom also stars Elizabeth Marvel as Victoria Helstrom, Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rossetti, Robert Wisdom as Caretaker, June Carryl as Louise Hastings, and Alain Uy as Chris Yen.