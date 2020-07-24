HELSTROM Set To Premiere October 16; First Trailer Teases A Creepy Departure For Marvel TV

On the hoofs (sorry) of a batch of promo images, the first teaser trailer for Hulu's Helstrom is now online after debuting at the show's [email protected] panel. We also got an official premiere date of October 16.

The Footage introduces supernatural siblings Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana (Sydney Lemmon) Helstrom, who are the son and daughter of a powerful serial killer and a very creepy institutionalized mother, Victoria (Elizabeth Marvel). Daimon is an ethics professor by day, but unleashes his dark side as a demon hunter at night. Ana works as an auctioneer, but has also dedicated her evenings to hunting down those who would pray on the weak.

Tonally, this definitely seems like a big departure from anything we've seen from Marvel TV in the past, and it actually looks quite promising. Plus, the teaser gets bonus points for utilizing Peter Gabriel's cover of My Body Is a Cage.

Check out the trailer below along with the previously released stills, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Helstrom, which will debut as part of the "Huluween" lineup along with Books of Blood, Bad Hair, and Monsterland, will be the last remnant from the Jeph Loeb era of "Marvel Television." The show will focus on Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of “a mysterious and powerful serial killer," who track down “the terrorizing worst of humanity.”

In the comics, Daimon Hellstrom, a.k.a. Hellstorm, is the literal son of Satan, so this is clearly going to be quite a loose adaptation.

Do you guys plan on checking out Helstrom this October?