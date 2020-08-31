INHUMANS: 10 Things You Need To Know About The Characters Before They (Hopefully) Return To The MCU

There have been rumblings for a while now that the Inhumans are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (after being rebooted), and we have a refresher on the unique team of heroes for you right here!

Marvel Studios was originally going to release an Inhumans movie, but when it became clear the project was being pushed on them by Marvel Entertainment boss Ike Perlmutter (who wanted to replace the X-Men with Inhumans), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige pushed back and ended up reporting directly to Disney bosses instead. However, with Ms. Marvel on the way to Disney+, the signs are pointing to the characters finally making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Sure, they appeared in their own failed TV show and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but that's unlikely to matter much to Feige moving forward. While nothing has been confirmed at this point, we thought you guys might appreciate a refresher course on all things Inhuman to prepare you for their return. From the alien race's origin story to where they live and what Marvel Studios might have planned for them, there's a lot here to sink your teeth into...just like loveable, teleporting pooch, Lockjaw! So, to take a look through this feature, all you need to do is click on the "Next" button below.

10. It's Like Game Of Thrones With Superpowers It goes without saying that there are some key differences between the Inhumans and Game of Thrones' eclectic cast of characters (Black Bolt and Medusa most definitely aren’t brother and sister), but the similarities are undeniable. In fact, when Marvel Studios was developing an Inhumans movie, the project was basically described as Game of Thrones with superpowers! That's no great surprise considering the fact that there’s a royal family, and with a brother who is madly in love with the Queen, any movie is bound to include betrayals and plenty of twists and turns. Medusa, can manipulate her own hair into powerful tendrils, Gorgon has super-strength, Triton is fishlike in appearance, Karnak is strong and agile, the brother we mentioned – Maximus – has telepathic powers, while fan-favourite Crystal has elemental powers. Then, there's their leader...



9. Black Bolt, King Of The Inhumans As you likely already know, Black Bolt is the King of the Inhumans and married to Medusa, the woman he relies on to speak for him. Why? Because his powers are literally off the scale! You see, if he utters even a whisper, his voice could destroy an entire city block. A scream? Possibly an entire city! He’s a complex character who is obviously both gifted and cursed, but a good man who does what is best for his people. It will be a challenge for Marvel to find the right actor, but Vin Diesel has hinted in the past that he may be in the running to play Black Bolt. With little dialogue but an imposing presence required, that might actually work quite well!



8. A Storied History So, who are the Inhumans? Well, they were created by the Kree (an alien race we've now seen a fair bit of in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel) millions of years ago when they visited Earth and tampered with the DNA of humans. After the Kree abandoned their experiments, the Inhumans would go on to form their own very complicated society, but their seclusion from humanity led to them becoming vastly different. This is something that could very easily tie into the upcoming Eternals movie, and it would be surprising if that didn't hint at their existence and somehow tie the two races together in the process.



7. Attilan Attilan is the home of the Inhumans and is around seven thousand years old. Originally located on a small island in the northern Atlantic Ocean, they started to realise that they were at risk when technology advanced to the point where planes and boats frequently came close to discovering them. It was then that they moved the city to a hidden valley in the Himalayan Mountain range, but the Inhumans were inevitably discovered and exposed to the world. Since then, they’ve relocated to the "Blue Area of the Moon" in a bid to escape the effects of Earthly pollution and disease. That's a unique locale, and one it would be fun to explore on screen.



6. Lockjaw Provides Some Much-Needed Comic Relief In some respects, the Inhumans are a pretty serious and humourless group of characters. That’s an inevitability after the hardships they’ve been through (not to mention some of the challenges they've faced) but Lockjaw should help to lighten the tone and deliver some laughs. Lockjaw is a giant alien bulldog with the ability to teleport and is a vital tool in helping this group travel. He doesn’t talk, but he’s a loveable pooch who has every chance of being the next Groot or Rocket. The ill-fated TV show completely wasted Lockjaw - likely because creating him was too expensive - but Marvel Studios can definitely do the character justice. His relationship with Crystal is particularly noteworthy, and it's not at all hard to imagine him being a breakout character.



5. The Terrigan Mist The Terrigen Mists are the source of the Inhumans’ powers, and a vapour derived from the Terrigen Crystals. That has the ability to alter Inhuman biology and give them their unique powers. When an Inhuman undergoes this procedure, they have no idea how it will physically mutate them, explaining their unique and very varied appearances. It’s possible too that Marvel is going to follow the comic books by having these mists exposed to the Earth’s atmosphere, causing anyone who was a descendant of an Inhuman to develop superpowers (which creates Ms. Marvel). Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. obviously gave this a go, but sadly, that series doesn't really matter.



4. They Live Among Us Unless they've been mutated by undergoing Terrigenesis, the Inhumans are mostly, well, human in appearance. That means they can blend in for the most part, and while they do tend to avoid leaving Attilan for the most, there are plenty of them who do live among us here on Earth. As a result, there are a lot of Inhumans or Inhuman descendants who are completely unaware of their history, and it's only when they're exposed to the mists that they undergo these changes. A certain Kamala Khan is a good example of that, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe would inevitably be changed forever by the emergence of these newly superpowered individuals (especially if the mists are inadvertently released on Earth in the wake of the emergence of Inhumans).



3. The Alpha Primitives We've established that the Inhumans have quite the storied history, but not all of it is good. Just like the Kree created them, the Inhumans have taken a crack at coming up with their own new species on a number of occasions. However, they wanted to create salves due to having such a low population, and that race ended up becoming known as the "Alpha Primitives." They were strong, but unintelligent, and mostly served their masters well. However, Black Bolt decided what his people were doing was wrong when he became King, and freed them. Things didn't really develop beyond that, but there's definitely some strong storytelling potential here.



2. What We Saw In Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Is Unlikely To Matter As we mentioned, with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. barely canon and not a series Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is likely to reference moving forward, the premise of being an Inhuman is bound to be reinvented. In fact, everything from their involvement in launching HYDRA to how Daisy Johnson got her abilities probably won't matter in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. As for the short-lived TV show they appeared in, there's no way that's going to be anything other than rebooted, so don't expect a single cast member from that to make their return in a reboot. Rumour has it that Marvel Studios will acknowledge the series in Ms. Marvel, using it as an Easter Egg of sorts to poke fun at how bad the ABC/IMAX collaboration ended up being back in 2017.

