IRON FIST Actress Jessica Henwick Was A Finalist To Play Rey In STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS

British actress Jessica Henwick became something of a genre fan-favorite after appearing inand Marvel's, and she has now booked roles inand. Henwick also popped up as Resistance pilot Jess Pava in, but it turns out she came very close to landing the lead.While chatting to THR , Henwick revealed that she went through a rigorous six month-long casting process to emerge as one of the finalists to play Rey. The part ultimately went to Daisy Ridley, of course, but director J.J. Abrams wanted Henwick to be in the movie and wrote her character into the script.Most fans would agree that Ridley did a great job as Rey, but it's hard not to think about what might have been if Henwick had won the role.For many, Colleen Wing was the real standout of, and Marvel fans were very disappointed to learn that Henwick most likely won't get the opportunity to return as the character after the events of season 2 - although Jessica now seems to have made peace with how things ended for Colleen.she admiited.Henwick can currently be seen in theaters in sci-fi horror flick