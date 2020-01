Kevin Feige In Talks With ABC To Develop A Mysterious New Marvel Superhero TV Series

After the announcement of the Disney+ streaming service and the recent disbanding of Marvel Television, it looked like Kevin Feige and co. were planning to develop all future small screen content exclusively under the Marvel Studios umbrella. However, Deadline now reports that Feige is in talks with ABC to develop a new Marvel superhero show.ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke confirmed the news and said she was looking forward to working with Feige, but revealed that they had yet to settle on which particular characters would be suitable for a broadcast show.Apparently, this is completely separate to the new female superhero show Marvel had previously been working on for the network, as plans for that have now stalled.Things are obviously in the very early stages here, but which Marvel hero would you most like to see utilized for this new series? Drop us a comment in the usual place.