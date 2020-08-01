Kevin Feige In Talks With ABC To Develop A Mysterious New Marvel Superhero TV Series
After the announcement of the Disney+ streaming service and the recent disbanding of Marvel Television, it looked like Kevin Feige and co. were planning to develop all future small screen content exclusively under the Marvel Studios umbrella. However, Deadline now reports that Feige is in talks with ABC to develop a new Marvel superhero show.
It sounds like it's only in the early discussion stages, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is said to be in talks with ABC to develop another Marvel superhero TV series. Find out more after the jump...
ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke confirmed the news and said she was looking forward to working with Feige, but revealed that they had yet to settle on which particular characters would be suitable for a broadcast show.
“We love our partners at Marvel and we’re sad to see [Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D] go, it’s been a big part of our history. We’re looking forward to working with Kevin Feige and we’re at the very beginning of conversations with him now about what a Marvel and ABC show might look like. Right now, Marvel’s focus has been on Disney+, as it should be.”
Apparently, this is completely separate to the new female superhero show Marvel had previously been working on for the network, as plans for that have now stalled.
Things are obviously in the very early stages here, but which Marvel hero would you most like to see utilized for this new series? Drop us a comment in the usual place.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]