LOKI: 10 New Characters We Need To See In The Upcoming Disney+ TV Series

Following the news that transgender character Sera will reportedly make her MCU debut in Loki , we've decided to take a look at 10 more characters we would like to see join the God of Mischief on Disney+...

To check out who we want to see in the series, hit the "Next" button to look through this list.



Ikol



A creation of Kieron Gillen's during his stellar Journey Into Mystery run, Ikol was the soul of Loki - the original, villainous version who died during Siege - trapped inside a magpie.



A creation of Kieron Gillen's during his stellar Journey Into Mystery run, Ikol was the soul of Loki - the original, villainous version who died during Siege - trapped inside a magpie.

He served as a confidant of sorts to the young God of Mischief and was ultimately revealed to be pulling the strings to ensure he could return to the land of the living. Seeing as we're getting something of a role reversal in Loki, what if it's the heroic version from Avengers: Endgame who tries to guide his villainous 2012 counterpart into doing the right thing in this series?

Karnilla



Karnilla has a storied history with Loki and has actually helped him battle Thor on a number of occasions now. However, she's often done so in a bid to protect the love of her life, Balder (who just so happens to be Thor and Loki's brother).Now serving in a more heroic capacity, Karnilla calls Nornheim, the province where the Three Norns, the Goddesses of Destiny live, her home. It's easy to imagine Loki wanting to use them to protect his destiny, so don't be surprised if these two end up crossing paths in the Disney+ series.

Leah



Another of Gillen's creations, Leah hails from Hel and was the loyal servant and handmaiden to Hela. In the comics, she had something of a love/hate relationship with the young God of Mischief and eventually grows into an adult to become an ally to the Young Avengers.Regardless of whether we get to see Kid Loki in this series, there's a lot that can be done with this character - even if she does end up undergoing some sort of reinvention for television.

Verity Willis



Verity Willis is a relatively new creation and just so happens to be the granddaughter of the keeper of the Casket of Ancient Winters. After being imbued with powers courtesy of a magic ring as a child, she gains the ability to be able to see through any lie or illusion, something which makes her an interesting foil to Asgard's greatest trickster.They met during a speed dating night and an unlikely friendship soon followed. Thing got complicated after that, but as love interests go, Verity could be a fun character to use as part of this series.

Thori



Thori is a hellhound the God of Mischief met in Hel and after freeing him, they became unexpected allies. Able to speak and a big fan of murder, Thori now serves a new master - Thor - and is one of the most memorable parts of Jason Aaron's Thor run.You might think that this would be too weird for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios is clearly taking some risks moving forward and it would be awesome to see this pooch appear here before eventually finding his way to fighting alongside Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder.

Sylene



Sylene is Loki's daughter from another Earth and seeing as Marvel Studios will soon be exploring the concept of a Multiverse (not to mention the ramifications that come with time-travel), her making an appearance here might make sense. That's particularly the case if Loki winds up travelling forward in time in what is believed to be a time-hopping adventure for the villain.Like her father, she's a full-blown baddie, and it would certainly be interesting to see the God of Mischief match wits with his daughter in an alternate future if some sort.

Lady Loki



Of course, if the plan is to introduce what would essentially be a female version of Loki, why not just go with Lady Loki? The God of Mischief took this form after Ragnarok when he stole Sif's body and there are already rumblings that the villain will undergo this transformation at some point.It would be a cool thing to see happen, and if Tom Hiddleston is using this series to say goodbye to Loki, it's great to know that the iconic comic book character can live on in another form.

Morwen



Loki's been a busy man over the years and it was in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man that we learned he also had a human daughter called Tess. Unfortunately, an ancient being known as Morwen ended up finding her way back into our realm and possessed Tess due to her Godly blood.Morwen is a pretty obscure villain, but someone who might make an interesting foe for the God of Mischief. Loki having a daughter would also be pretty fascinating to explore, especially if we potentially get to see more of her down the line.

Mephisto



Mephisto making his MCU debut is something that should have happened long ago, and with this shared world seemingly heading down a slightly more horror-inspired route in Phase 4, Loki would definitely be a fitting place to introduce...Hela's replacement?Hel is going to need a leader and the character could easily be rebooted to fill that void. Either way, Loki and Mephisto have always had something of a fascinating relationship, and if he were to be given a role here, that could easily tie into WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.