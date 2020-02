LOKI Adds BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw In A Prominent Lead Role

The upcoming Disney+series has added Gugu Mbatha-Raw to its cast.Although her character is being kept under wraps for the time being, Deadline reckons the British actress will play a "prominent" role and is believed to be one of the show's female leads. Enchantress, perhaps? That's certainly going to be a popular theory, but we'll just have to wait and see.Mbatha-Raw has previously appeared in the likes of, Disney's live-actionand, more recently, Edward Norton's. She will next be seen in the British comedy-dramaalongside Keira Knightley.plot details are still a mystery, but the synopsis tell us that the mercurial villain (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events ofKate Herron will direct, while Michael Waldron is on board as head writer. The show will also feature Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino in undisclosed roles.