LOKI Adds BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw In A Prominent Lead Role
The upcoming Disney+ Loki series has added Gugu Mbatha-Raw to its cast.
Although specifics on her character are under wraps, British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast, Motherless Brooklyn) has joined the cast of Disney+'s Loki series alongside Tom Hiddleston...
Although her character is being kept under wraps for the time being, Deadline reckons the British actress will play a "prominent" role and is believed to be one of the show's female leads. Enchantress, perhaps? That's certainly going to be a popular theory, but we'll just have to wait and see.
Mbatha-Raw has previously appeared in the likes of A Wrinkle in Time, The Cloverfield Paradox, Disney's live-action Beauty and Beast, and, more recently, Edward Norton's Motherless Brooklyn. She will next be seen in the British comedy-drama Misbehavior alongside Keira Knightley.
Loki plot details are still a mystery, but the synopsis tell us that the mercurial villain (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
Kate Herron will direct, while Michael Waldron is on board as head writer. The show will also feature Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino in undisclosed roles.
