LOKI Appears To Be Preparing To Resume Production In Atlanta After Delays Caused By COVID-19

Cameras started rolling on Loki shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic closed down productions across the globe, but new evidence points to the Disney+ TV series getting ready to resume filming...

While it's beginning to look like we'll only get WandaVision from Marvel Studios in 2020, work is resuming on their movies and TV shows as studios find a way to work around the COVID-19 pandemic.

As you can see below, a photographer familiar with Marvel's Atlanta based productions has come across sets being built ahead of cameras on the series rolling again. Shooting on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier recently started up again, so it's no great surprise that Loki looks set to be next.

A firm release schedule for the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows coming to Disney+ has never been revealed, but Loki was always expected to arrive next year. While its eventual debut has almost certainly been delayed now, this is a good sign it won't be pushed too much further down the calendar. There's bound to be a domino effect or sorts with all these TV shows, though.

Despite the fact that WandaVision is confirmed for a 2020 premiere, it seems The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has slipped into 2021, likely meaning it didn't necessarily need to precede that series. However, others will need to slot between the movies in a very specific way, so we'll have to wait and see on that front.

Check out the rather unexciting photo below:

