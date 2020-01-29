LOKI Disney+ Series Will Reportedly Introduce The MCU's First Transgender Character, Sera
There have been rumors that Marvel may be planning to introduce a trans character in one of the studio's upcoming Phase 4 projects doing the rounds for some time now, and it looks like we may have confirmation that this is indeed on the cards.
Rumors did the rounds last year that Marvel was planning to introduce a transgender character to the MCU in one of the studio's upcoming projects, and now we're hearing that Sera will debut in Loki...
It doesn't appear as if it's going to happen on the big screen, though! According to the guys over at The Illuminerdi, Sera will debut in the Disney+ Loki series.
In the comics, Sera is part of a group of male, wingless Angels known as the Anchorites. But she identifies as female, making her the first (and, so far, only) major trans woman character in Marvel Comics. The casting description calls for a male/female between 20-40 to play a strong supporting character in all 6 episodes, with options for a second season.
Of course, Sera might also make her way to the big screen at some point. As Valkyrie's new Queen in Thor: Love and Thunder, perhaps?
Loki is expected to start shooting very soon, so hopefully we'll get more details on this over the next few weeks.
