LOKI: Richard E. Grant Confirms That He Will Star Alongside Tom Hiddleston In The Disney+ TV Series

Back in March, we learned that Richard E. Grant was being eyed for a key role in the Loki TV series coming to Disney+, and the actor has now confirmed that he will be working with Tom Hiddleston...

Loki recently resumed shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, and we can now confirm another cast member in the Disney+ series. Owen Wilson was spotted on the set of the show, while Gugu Mbatha-Raw recently opened up about her excitement to resume work after months of delays caused by COVID-19.

Back in March, we learned that Richard E. Grant, fresh off starring in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, had signed up to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the time, it was said the actor would only appear in a single episode, and Grant has now taken to Twitter to confirm that he is in Loki and that he will be sharing the screen with Tom Hiddleston. We still don't know who he's playing, of course, but how cool would it be if he's a much older God of Mischief from the future or even an alternate Earth? That would make for a great moment.

It's impossible not to get excited about the prospect of these two acting heavyweights sharing the screen, but it could be a while before we get to see it on Disney+ after the latest Phase 4 delays.

Check out Grant's Tweet below:

