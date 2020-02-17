LOKI Rumored To Be Setting Up Kang the Conqueror Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut

We know that the God of Mischief will cross paths with the Time Variance Authority in Loki , but a new rumour claims that the Disney+ series is setting the stage for Kang the Conqueror's MCU debut...





In the comics, Kang was a member of that organisation for a time, while his teenage self travelled back in time to become Young Avengers member Iron Lad in a bid to escape his future.



There are rumours that the team of heroes is coming to the MCU at some point, so all of this could ultimately tie together and lead to the eventual introduction of Kang. It seems unlikely that the big screen version will have a past as convoluted as his comic book counterpart, so it could even be that meeting Loki is what sets him on a villainous path as a time-traveller.



That's just speculation for now, of course, and there's no word on how the Disney+ series will introduce Kang.



It's hard not to get excited about the prospect of finally seeing Kang on screen as he's one of the greatest Avengers villains of all-time, and definitely someone who could be a game-changer.



What do you guys think?

Click on the "Next" button to take a look through some hi-res

screenshots from the recent first look at Marvel's Disney+ TV shows!





Sam Wilson now wields the shield but it seems he hasn't quite mastered the knack of throwing it and making it rebound to him. Clearly, becoming Captain America is a learning curve!

Take this with a pinch of salt, but there's a new rumour doing the rounds today which points to Loki introducing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big bad in the form of Kang the Conqueror. It's no secret that the God of Mischief will be travelling through time, something that brings Loki to the attention of the Time Variance Authority.In the comics, Kang was a member of that organisation for a time, while his teenage self travelled back in time to become Young Avengers member Iron Lad in a bid to escape his future.There are rumours that the team of heroes is coming to the MCU at some point, so all of this could ultimately tie together and lead to the eventual introduction of Kang. It seems unlikely that the big screen version will have a past as convoluted as his comic book counterpart, so it could even be that meeting Loki is what sets him on a villainous path as a time-traveller.That's just speculation for now, of course, and there's no word on how the Disney+ series will introduce Kang.It's hard not to get excited about the prospect of finally seeing Kang on screen as he's one of the greatest Avengers villains of all-time, and definitely someone who could be a game-changer.What do you guys think?Sam Wilson now wields the shield but it seems he hasn't quite mastered the knack of throwing it and making it rebound to him. Clearly, becoming Captain America is a learning curve!





The hero's new costume is awesome but it's also probably temporary as you have to believe that Sam Wilson will end up becoming Captain America by the time this first season concludes.

The hero's new costume is awesome but it's also probably temporary as you have to believe that Sam Wilson will end up becoming Captain America by the time this first season concludes.





Zemo used Bucky as a weapon and so it's no great surprise that the former Winter Soldier wants some measure of revenge. However, it seems as if he's going to choose to do the right thing.

Zemo used Bucky as a weapon and so it's no great surprise that the former Winter Soldier wants some measure of revenge. However, it seems as if he's going to choose to do the right thing.





Emptying the bullets from that gun in front of Zemo, it seems Bucky may have refused to gun him down (after all the villain no longer has a mission with Captain America and Iron Man gone).

Emptying the bullets from that gun in front of Zemo, it seems Bucky may have refused to gun him down (after all the villain no longer has a mission with Captain America and Iron Man gone).





Things are definitely going to get weird in WandaVision and in this shot, we get to see the resurrected Vision. However, how does the android have the destroyed Mind Stone back in his head?

Things are definitely going to get weird in WandaVision and in this shot, we get to see the resurrected Vision. However, how does the android have the destroyed Mind Stone back in his head?





Elizabeth Olsen certainly matches this sitcom setting and it is, of course, her powers which are seemingly making all of this possible as she creates a world for both her and the Vision to live in.

Elizabeth Olsen certainly matches this sitcom setting and it is, of course, her powers which are seemingly making all of this possible as she creates a world for both her and the Vision to live in.





It's previously been claimed that this "sitcom" will take place in different eras and it looks like we may have jumped to the 1970s if this shot of Wanda is any sort of indication.

It's previously been claimed that this "sitcom" will take place in different eras and it looks like we may have jumped to the 1970s if this shot of Wanda is any sort of indication.





Yes, Wanda really is rocking her classic costume from the comic books but it appears to be a Halloween outfit of some sort rather than something she'll permanent wear moving forward.

Yes, Wanda really is rocking her classic costume from the comic books but it appears to be a Halloween outfit of some sort rather than something she'll permanent wear moving forward.





It looks like the present-day Wanda has somehow found her way into this black and white reality and she seems pretty shocked to be there...does that mean she's unaware of what's happening?

It looks like the present-day Wanda has somehow found her way into this black and white reality and she seems pretty shocked to be there...does that mean she's unaware of what's happening?





This has to be the 1980s, right? It's unclear whether each episode will basically be like a classic sitcom only for things to change in the second half of the season but that seems possible.

This has to be the 1980s, right? It's unclear whether each episode will basically be like a classic sitcom only for things to change in the second half of the season but that seems possible.





Just like in the comics, Wanda and the Vision will be tying the knot and this key moment seemingly comes very early on in this small screen adventure as they begin their happily ever after.

Just like in the comics, Wanda and the Vision will be tying the knot and this key moment seemingly comes very early on in this small screen adventure as they begin their happily ever after.





Yes, Wanda is indeed pregnant! Like the comic books, chances are her powers will be responsible for this and her children will actually be a product of her "imagination" brought to life.

Yes, Wanda is indeed pregnant! Like the comic books, chances are her powers will be responsible for this and her children will actually be a product of her "imagination" brought to life.





WandaVision looks seriously trippy and it looks like Wanda may be watching herself on television...in the television setting she's created! Kevin Feige did say it would be unique, though.

WandaVision looks seriously trippy and it looks like Wanda may be watching herself on television...in the television setting she's created! Kevin Feige did say it would be unique, though.





Based on various set photos, it looks like Agatha Harkness will play a role in proceedings so perhaps she's the one pulling Wanda's strings and helping her create this strange new world.

Based on various set photos, it looks like Agatha Harkness will play a role in proceedings so perhaps she's the one pulling Wanda's strings and helping her create this strange new world.





Either way, things look strange here and it's equally as likely that the Scarlet Witch is using her abilities to make sure the Vision doesn' break free of the reality she's made for them.

Either way, things look strange here and it's equally as likely that the Scarlet Witch is using her abilities to make sure the Vision doesn' break free of the reality she's made for them.





The world seems very happy to have a new Captain America and John Walker definitely appears to be enjoying the attention that brings as he wields the shield that rightly belongs to Sam Wilson.

The world seems very happy to have a new Captain America and John Walker definitely appears to be enjoying the attention that brings as he wields the shield that rightly belongs to Sam Wilson.





It's hard to say where this scene is taking place but it could be a prison of some sort. Bucky is certainly looking somewhat intense and you have to wonder whether it might be Zemo-related!

It's hard to say where this scene is taking place but it could be a prison of some sort. Bucky is certainly looking somewhat intense and you have to wonder whether it might be Zemo-related!





Yes, there are two cribs there and that means both Speed and Wiccan are coming to the MCU. The Young Avengers members are Wanda and the Vision's twin boys in the comic books.

Yes, there are two cribs there and that means both Speed and Wiccan are coming to the MCU. The Young Avengers members are Wanda and the Vision's twin boys in the comic books.





"TVA" stands for Time Variance Authority and Loki has clearly ended up getting on their bad side after using the Tesseract to presumably travel through time and change his final fate.

"TVA" stands for Time Variance Authority and Loki has clearly ended up getting on their bad side after using the Tesseract to presumably travel through time and change his final fate.





Of the three shows teased during the Super Bowl, it really does feel like WandaVision will be something special and the fact its been moved up to 2020 instead of 2021 is great news for fans.

Of the three shows teased during the Super Bowl, it really does feel like WandaVision will be something special and the fact its been moved up to 2020 instead of 2021 is great news for fans.